Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after acquiring an additional 648,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $523,763.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $209,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

