Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 15,441 Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807,219 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/kentucky-retirement-systems-purchases-shares-of-15441-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn.html.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.