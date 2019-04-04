Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PVH were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 52,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

NYSE:PVH opened at $124.48 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/kentucky-retirement-systems-decreases-stake-in-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.