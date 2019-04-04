Kellogg (K) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Kellogg (NYSE:K) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kellogg earned a news impact score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Kellogg’s ranking:

Shares of K stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,762,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

