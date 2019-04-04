Karmacoin (KARMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Karmacoin (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Karmacoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Karmacoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Karmacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karmacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.01705902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002711 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Karmacoin Profile

Karmacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. Karmacoin’s total supply is 80,949,769,065 coins. Karmacoin’s official Twitter account is @Karmacoingood . The Reddit community for Karmacoin is /r/KarmaTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karmacoin’s official website is www.givekarma.net

Buying and Selling Karmacoin

Karmacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $43.41, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karmacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karmacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

