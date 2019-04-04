Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $987.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

