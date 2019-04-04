JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,436.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,590.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,063,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,891,000 after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,867,000 after buying an additional 283,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,645,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,823,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,580,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

