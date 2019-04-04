JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) to Underweight

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.