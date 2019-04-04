JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.29 ($53.83).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €42.34 ($49.23) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.