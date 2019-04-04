Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,303,240 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $155.51 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $177.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll-holdings-boosted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.