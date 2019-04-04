Joint Corp (JYNT) CEO Peter D. Holt Buys 850 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $13,370.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,979.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JYNT stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.82. Joint Corp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.
