John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $18,381.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $17,607.66.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $18,463.07.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $18,120.68.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $17,650.60.

On Thursday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.05, for a total value of $18,587.70.

On Thursday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $18,009.72.

On Thursday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $17,779.44.

On Thursday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $16,971.18.

On Thursday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $17,050.98.

On Thursday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $16,943.82.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,241,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

