John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMI opened at $36.44 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

