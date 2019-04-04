JMP Securities Increases Acuity Brands (AYI) Price Target to $184.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $176.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $55,635,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

