Jianpu Technology (JT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $845.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.85. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,264 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.