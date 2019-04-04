Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,121,000 after purchasing an additional 298,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,121,000 after purchasing an additional 298,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,061,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,558,000 after purchasing an additional 324,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,869,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,458 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.