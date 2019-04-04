Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,064,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 151,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $15,734,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 374,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 290,391 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.