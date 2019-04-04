Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $39.98 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/jane-street-group-llc-sells-1046-shares-of-victoryshares-us-discovery-enhanced-volatility-wtd-etf-csf.html.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.