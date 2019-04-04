Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA (EWMC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P MIDCAP 400 EQUA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

