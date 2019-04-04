James E. Devries Sells 7,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider James E. Devries sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $137.38 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nordson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “James E. Devries Sells 7,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/james-e-devries-sells-7500-shares-of-nordson-co-ndsn-stock.html.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.