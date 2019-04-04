Jaguar Mining (JAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 169500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

