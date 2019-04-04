Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.72 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.34.

In related news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,892. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

