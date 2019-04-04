Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stock

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 295,661 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

