ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (ENZL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. AXA raised its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,702,000.

BMV ENZL opened at $52.32 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET has a 1-year low of $800.00 and a 1-year high of $935.00.

