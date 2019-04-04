ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 200,415 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 306,032 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,276,000.

Shares of BMV EIDO opened at $26.14 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $456.00 and a fifty-two week high of $564.41.

