iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.76% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 478,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

