iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ISZE stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

