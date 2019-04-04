iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $56.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

