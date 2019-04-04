iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,249 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.7269 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

