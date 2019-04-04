Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,778. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 334,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 894,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

