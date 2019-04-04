IQIYI (IQ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at HSBC

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded IQIYI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 74.57% and a negative net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 945.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

