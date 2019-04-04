Investors Sell SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) on Strength (SPLG)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $3.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.79 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $33.76

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

