Investors Buy Large Volume of AMETEK Put Options (AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 847 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $318,532.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,243,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,563 shares of company stock worth $9,513,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

