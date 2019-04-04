Traders purchased shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $122.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $44.74

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,983,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,789,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,346 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,865,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,289,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 455,573 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/investors-buy-ishares-china-large-cap-etf-fxi-on-weakness.html.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.