Investors Buy High Volume of Vipshop Put Options (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,608 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 985% compared to the typical daily volume of 517 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,277,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,176,000 after buying an additional 1,326,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 3,024,719 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,078,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 1,746,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

