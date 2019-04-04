Investors Buy High Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Put Options (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,713 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 put options.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,274.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $289,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,918,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,955,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,918,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after buying an additional 1,272,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after buying an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,710,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period.

PLAY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy High Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Put Options (PLAY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/investors-buy-high-volume-of-dave-busters-entertainment-put-options-play.html.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.