Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

