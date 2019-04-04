Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Intuit stock traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $262.63. 1,967,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,300. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

