Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

IPG stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $646,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,030,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,836 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 924.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,044,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

