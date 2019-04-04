Internet of People (IOP) Price Tops $0.16

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $901,822.00 and $69,110.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 6,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,182 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BiteBTC, CoinBene, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

