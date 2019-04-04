International Speedway (ISCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Speedway updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISCA shares. ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

