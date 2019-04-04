Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $38,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,594.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,210. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. FIG Partners upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

