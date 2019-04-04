Insider Selling: Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) CEO Sells 9,305 Shares of Stock

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $235,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NITE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,036. The firm has a market cap of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 3.38. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nightstar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,080,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,512,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NITE. Barclays cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.06.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

