Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Sells $168,709.95 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 1,245 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $168,709.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,144,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 12,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $1,687,707.40.

On Monday, February 25th, Michael Hsing sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Hsing sold 75,241 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $10,252,338.66.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Michael Hsing sold 72,851 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $9,518,711.66.

On Monday, February 4th, Michael Hsing sold 14,516 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,881,128.44.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,006,000 after purchasing an additional 408,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $22,756,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

