Insider Selling: LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) CEO Sells 5,164 Shares of Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $561,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,991. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

