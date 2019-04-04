Insider Selling: LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) CEO Sells 5,164 Shares of Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $561,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,991. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.
