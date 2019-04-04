Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Director Sells 14,836 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,221.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Kerry Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 1st, R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,504. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

