Insider Selling: Energous Corp (WATT) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) insider Brian J. Sereda sold 2,700 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $16,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WATT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,731. Energous Corp has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.83% and a negative net margin of 9,871.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

