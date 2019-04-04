Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (ACN) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accenture stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $177.49.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/insider-selling-accenture-plc-acn-coo-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.