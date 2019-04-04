Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider John Prendiville bought 30,000 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.43 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$222,900.00 ($158,085.11).

Shares of Smartgroup stock traded up A$0.18 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting A$7.60 ($5.39). 1,887,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The stock has a market cap of $979.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 52-week low of A$7.74 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of A$13.35 ($9.47).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Smartgroup Co. Ltd (SIQ) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/insider-buying-smartgroup-co-ltd-siq-insider-buys-30000-shares-of-stock.html.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services to government, health, and corporate sectors in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

