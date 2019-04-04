Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Purchases 26 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.75).
Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 28th, Kevin Stevens acquired 27 shares of Maintel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($192.28).
- On Tuesday, January 29th, Kevin Stevens acquired 32 shares of Maintel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.61).
- On Thursday, January 3rd, Kevin Stevens acquired 32 shares of Maintel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06).
LON:MAI opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Thursday. Maintel Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 849 ($11.09). The stock has a market cap of $75.11 million and a P/E ratio of 37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Maintel Company Profile
Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.
